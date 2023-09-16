Bucket lists. Condemned prisoners’ last meals. The Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Long before I became part of the chronically-ill cohort, I developed a fascination with the final desires, urges and hankerings of people who know they are about to die.
My fascination hit home a few weeks ago. A generous stranger — the widow of a young cancer casualty — gave me and Jay a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We were invited to watch a Green Bay Packers game (pre-season; the Packers beat the Seahawks, 19-15) from a Lambeau Field suite, complete with concierge service, a generous spread of hot food, a gift bag of Packers swag and, at halftime, a dessert cart.
Our benefactor told me she’s offering this experience to random members of Gilda’s Club Madison — an organization for people touched by cancer — to give us a happy memory.
That she did.
Did my bucket list include a pro football game viewed from a luxury skybox? Not really, but it does now.
Truth be told, I did not, and do not, have a formal, written-down list of things I want to do, see, acquire or accomplish before the Lord Jesus summons me to my true home.
But that doesn’t mean I don’t think about it. A lot.
At the top of my bucket list, if I had one, would be this: I want a safe, gentle space to talk about the end of my life, without the people I love going berserk.
“Don’t talk like that. Be positive. Stop being so morbid.”
Nobody has actually said any of that to me, because I don’t dare broach the topic of my someday-death — not to my spouse, not to my pastor, not even to my therapist.
Sometimes, I need to look straight at the inevitable, and feel everything that I feel about it.
That includes, of course, the eager anticipation of eternal life — not just eternal existence, but rich, full, purposeful life — that is at the core of my Christian faith.
But I also need to face down my all-too-human apprehension, anxiety and dread of pain. And regrets.
It’s not just about planning the worship service to celebrate my homegoing. Jay already has my long list of congregational hymns, and he knows which caterers can do a taco bar in the church basement.
It’s about lamenting the experiences I’ll probably never have, including standing on my Scandinavian ancestral turf.
It’s about restoring as many of my broken relationships as I can — and if reconciliation is not possible, shaking the dust off my feet.
It’s making the most of every day, every hour, every minute. That means getting out of the house when I can (even for an hour or two), writing the essays and poems that come to me in my dreams, and making the art that I seemingly must make.
Even when I touch tangentially on the topic of my own death, I feel a need to reassure people that I feel mostly OK. Easily tired, but OK.
A year has gone by since my pacemaker malfunctioned, resulting in an ambulance ride and emergency surgery.
Someday, my battery-operated heart will stop for good.
In a healthy, honest and spiritual way, I need to look that reality in the face.