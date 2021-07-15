If your birthday is today: Aim to make your surroundings more comfortable. Spending time in an environment that lowers stress and spurs peace of mind will give you the attitude you need to get ahead.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Build a unique space that encourages you to let your imagination take charge. Having an outlet that reduces stress and makes you feel accomplished will help you get ahead in several ways.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Some information given to you could be misleading. When in doubt, ask questions before you agree to something that may not be to your advantage. What appears to be better than what you have will end up being disappointing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You've got more going for you than you realize. Stand your ground, make your ideas and intentions clear, and elaborate on how you plan to proceed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) The tide is turning. Bide your time and wait for the right moment, and you will avoid making a mistake. Use discipline to maintain your integrity. Focus on taking care of your health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Think twice before you get involved in someone's plans or business. You are better off using your skills to achieve something that will enrich your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be observant and don't rely on others to help you. Educational pursuits that encourage strength and endurance will help you set a productive and satisfying path.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll gravitate toward like-minded people who are striving to reach goals similar to yours. Share your concerns, but don't be too generous with your ideas and intentions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Joining forces with loved ones to reach a common goal will bring you closer together. Romance will enhance a meaningful relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A project will spark your imagination and alter the way you live. A change is overdue, and embracing something new and exciting will encourage you to explore fresh avenues.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't fold under pressure. Thoroughly study a situation you face. Take responsibility and make decisions that lead to your happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stop being so hard on yourself. Consider the changes you want to make to achieve peace of mind and personal happiness. Get the ball rolling. It's OK to be and to think differently.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep things in perspective and refuse to let emotional matters escalate. You don't have to agree with someone to move forward. Look for workable solutions based on truth and trust.
