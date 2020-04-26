This is my 168th and final column for the Sunday edition of the Telegraph Herald.
My first column appeared in April 2006, a review of “Game of Shadows,” the account of Barry Bonds’ use of performance enhancing drugs that aided his quest to become baseball’s all-time home leader and his subsequent fall as a Bay Area hero.
The monthly column was originally titled “After School Thoughts,” since I was teaching at Dubuque Senior High School. In the early years the column dealt with a range of topics, but gradually became centered on reviews of recently published books, especially after I retired from teaching in 2010 and moved to Northern California.
I am grateful to Brian Cooper and Jim Swenson, who were instrumental in hiring me to write the column. From the beginning they gave me the autonomy to write; they did not restrict my choices of subjects, and I appreciate that.
I have been careful to avoid highly controversial political topics; I left that to the opinion page writers. However, I have written columns that dealt with censorship (the effort to remove a book from Hempstead’s English curriculum); racism (a reformed white supremacist working to turn others away from hatred); and the injustices within our prison system.
I have relied heavily on public libraries in Dubuque and Northern California. Free access to books is a precious gift in our society that I hope will continue to be a gateway to knowledge, entertainment and wisdom.
My wife Brenna has been an invaluable partner during this journey, researching and recommending recently published books, proofreading my drafts and suggesting edits prior to my submissions.
My writing process evolved through my years of teaching at Dubuque Senior. From the composition texts I used, one phrase informed my instruction: Good writing is clear, significant, supported and concise. Teaching Advanced Placement Literature and Composition taught me to emphasize three key words that are the hallmark of analytical writing: Claim, support and explain. I participated in the Iowa Writers’ Project in the late 1980s and was influenced by the workshop’s emphasis on authentic writing, or as one participant wrote, “In the heart’s own ink.”
I envisioned myself gradually easing out of writing my column, but the world had other ideas. In November 2019, I wrote about the wildfires in California and the historic flooding of both the Missouri River along Iowa’s western border and the Mississippi River on the eastern border. Then in early 2020 COVID-19 made its deadly presence felt.
As I write this column my wife and I are sheltered in place in Novato, Calif., not knowing when our state will return to any semblance of normalcy. We have food delivered, walk only in our neighborhood and are thankful for having adequate food, shelter, and clothing.
So what lies ahead? Since my wife and I are in a vulnerable group as senior citizens, we will continue to be cautious and vigilant. I have reviewed works with post-apocalyptic themes, and the current state of the world, with its daily press briefings from California, Iowa, New York and Washington, D.C., creates an unfinished portrait that the columnist who follows me will need to complete.
Finally, thanks to everyone who has read my column these past 14 years. I have enjoyed sharing my thoughts and words with you on the last Sunday of every month.