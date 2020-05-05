A little more than a week ago, we invited readers to share what they missed the most as they continued to navigate life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, we asked them to tell us in words and photos how they’ve been passing the time while in isolation and practicing social distancing.
Here is what residents across the tri-states had to say:
Work and friends
“(I am missing) work, line dancing on Tuesday morning with my friends, spending time with my friends, going out to eat, shopping and attending Creative Expressions workshops.”
— Sara Albert, Dubuque
Morning chats, bowling leagues and quality time
“As retired senior citizens, our routine has been greatly changed. For the past 11 years, my husband got up, went to coffee and socialized with a group of his buddies, six days out of the week at Panera (Bread). They’d meet, sip coffee and chat for nearly two hours to start their day from 7 to 9. Because of the virus, that has changed, and he misses his morning chats.
“Ken was an avid bowler, but his league got cut short and abruptly ended the season. No final games. No banquet. Just the end.
“Saturday nights, we spent having friends over for a meal and playing cards until 10 or 11, and we no longer do that. Instead, Ken and I have a friendly game of cribbage, just the two of us, three or four times a week.
“Sundays was usually spent with family, but now, it’s just a ride somewhere in the country, just the two of us. I miss seeing my mom, who is in a home with a little dementia. She is having a hard time understanding why her kids can’t come up to see her. This weekend, it’ll be her 92nd birthday, so we’ll all gather at her window and try to make her happy. Of course, we’ll have to do this not as a group but separately.
“Things such as eating out at a restaurant with friends have not happened for awhile, partly because in February, I got a knee replacement, so I was homebound for a month. Then, about the time I was ready to venture out, COVID hit with a hard bang, and we no longer could dine out.
“Good thing Ken and I get along, but the days do drag, especially in this chilly weather. We did get our kitchen painted, and the garage has been cleaned out now three times. That’s a good thing. (We are) surviving the best we can.”
— Patty and Ken Schmitt, Dubuque
Saturday Night Cruising
“There is a group of people putting together a car cruise, mostly aimed at classic cars but including anyone who wants to get out and have some fun during this time of social distancing and isolation. It has had two runs so far. The first run, we met at the Kennedy Mall parking lot. The second run was a little more organized, with a map and route to follow. I believe there was around 50 cars total.
“The Facebook group is Dubuque Friday Night Cruising, which just changed its name to Dubuque Saturday Night Cruising.
“I personally think this was something needed to find safe ways for people to relax and have a good time. Fun was had by all, as we practiced social distancing.”
— Tabitha Stuart, Dubuque
Making music
“(I miss) playing music at the nursing/assisted living/memory care facilities and seeing the joy and fun memories that live music brings to the residents — sharing hand grasps, hugs and listening to all the great stories from these folks. It was sunshine every day.”
— Janet Lieb, Dubuque
“I’m missing participating in choral music. There is a sense of community when all are breathing together, and hearts tend to beat together, too. Small differences and partisan politics all fade, as a group works together to make beautiful music. Looking forward to making music happen with many people again when it is safe to do so.”
— Carole Sullivan, Galena, Ill.
Bingo by phone
“There are a lot of serious bingo players in Dubuque. This is an idea for them. I started playing group bingo by phone. They don’t need a computer or Zoom. A lead player phones and connects everyone in the group, like a conference call. Each player puts their phone on ‘speaker’ and sets it on the table at their house. The lead player mixes and calls bingo numbers. Each player has four bingo cards in front of them. The winner yells ‘bingo.’ All the players can hear each other talking on their phone speakers. The bingo players had received bingo cards and paper markers in the mail a week before. Or, copy any bingo cards on hand at home. I got mine online and printed them. I cut out little colored half-inch red squares for markers for the cards.”
— Lorna Costello, Dubuque
Schoolwork and dreams of days to come
“We are spending our time doing schoolwork and assigning schoolwork in between Zoom meetings. When my kids want to do something we can’t do right now, we write it on a slip of paper and place it in a jar. When we can resume our new normal, we will take out a slip of paper and do those things we couldn’t.
“So far, we have some nice vacation ideas to go to Mount Rushmore; Washington, D.C.; and visit the Statue of Liberty. (Thank you, social studies class.) We also have little things, like going to Target, going swimming, staying at a hotel, visiting the river museum, going to the movie theater.
“I miss my students, especially those who will be moving on to middle school that I didn’t get to say goodbye to.”
— Mandy Diercks, Kieler, Wis.
School and friends
“My children each wrote up a paragraph about what they are missing these days. It was a good writing activity for the kids and a good way for our family to talk about some of the hard parts of isolation — a way for us to process some feelings.”
From Timothy, age 12:
“One of the things I miss is spending time with friends. I also miss school because I could socialize with my friends. My sister and I have been going down to the creek. I miss seeing my peers and teachers in person.”
From Teresa, age 9:
“I miss going to school and seeing my friends and teachers. I also miss being able to look forward to things and not having to wonder if they will happen. I miss going to the library to check out books. In quarantine, we have been doing home school from 8:30 to 2:30. Usually after home-school, my brother and I go down to a creek near our house. We spend awhile stomping in the water. That is usually how we spend quarantine.”
— Maria Troftgruben, Dubuque