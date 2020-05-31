This standout traditional style house plan features excellent flow and cool details. The generous great room boasts a fireplace, built-ins, decorative beams, lots of windows for natural light, and easy access to the rear porch. Take a look at the big island kitchen (perfect for whipping up feasts), the relaxing master bath, the well-organized mudroom...well, just look at all of it. It's a beauty!
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting https://www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details. At https://www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
Link to plan for digital features: www.eplans.com/plan/2095-square-feet-4-bedroom-2-00-bathroom-2-garage-traditional-farmhouse-country-sp265096