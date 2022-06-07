GALENA, Ill. — Since 2002, an event aimed at providing funding for and raising awareness about juvenile diabetes has added pops of color to the skies overlooking Jo Daviess County.
And this year will be no different.
Marking its 20th year, the Great Galena Balloon Race will take place beginning on Friday, June 17, and continuing through Sunday, June 19, at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in the Galena Territory.
A weekend brimming with activities is planned on the north course practice range of the resort. And like in previous years, funds raised will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Eastern Iowa and Camp Hertko Hollow, which uses the money to fund research to find a cure for juvenile diabetes.
Since its inception in 2002, the event has raised more than $350,000 for the cause, according to organizers.
“This event draws thousands of people to the Galena Territory year after year,” said Colin Sanderson, director of sales and marketing at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, which is the host sponsor for this year’s event. “Visitors will experience a spectacular three-day adventure with multiple balloon races, two-night glows, balloon rides, live music, art sale and activities for the whole family.”
Here’s what people can expect from the weekend of activities:
Schedule
Friday, June 17
5 p.m.: Gates open.
5:30 p.m.: Joie Wails and the Ty Bailey Band.
5-9 p.m.: Inflatables for kids.
6 p.m.: Hot air balloon launch.
8:30 p.m.: Hot air balloon night glow.
Saturday, June 18
5 a.m.: “Crack of Dawn” balloon race. All balloons will participate, and rides will be available.
5-9 p.m.: Inflatables for kids; Great Galena Art Sale in the Big Tent, featuring original works from regional artists.
5:30 p.m.: The Wundo Band.
6 p.m.: Hot air balloons; classic car show, featuring Antique Town Rods, of Galena; High Point Cruisers, of Scales Mound; and Southwest Wisconsin Auto Club, of Platteville, Wis.
8:30 p.m.: Hot air balloon night glow.
Sunday, June 20
5 a.m.: “Crack of Dawn” balloon race. Rides will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.