University of Dubuque Heritage Center will continue its Live(stream) with Heritage Center series with Darryl Van Leer at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at @UDBQMedia on YouTube.
Van Leer has been performing for more than 20 years with his one-man dramatizations that he writes, directs and produces.
In addition, he has shared the screen with James Earl Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, Gregory Harrison, Rue McClanahan and Beau Bridges. In 2012, Van Leer co-starred in the feature film, “Deadline.”
He has performed at more than 300 universities in the United States and has been honored with awards from the National Association for Campus Activities and Campus Activities Today.
Van Leer’s performance of “The Norm of Greatness: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” based on the writings of King, was postponed in March 2020. While a live performance is pending, Van Leer will join Heritage Center staff to preview “The Norm of Greatness” and other shows. He also will share some insights about himself, as well as the art and tributes he creates.
Live(stream) with Heritage Center is an opportunity for viewers to meet the artists behind the music through Heritage Center’s social media. The series features interviews by Heritage Center staff with guest artists and live music presentations. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes in length.
Donations can be made through the Friends of Heritage Center at www.dbq.edu/HeritageCenter/BecomeaFriendofHeritageCenter/.
To request a direct link to a Live(stream) with Heritage Center episode, call 563-589-3432.