A candid portrait of a troubled relationship is portrayed in Netflix’s “Malcolm & Marie.”
Malcolm and his girlfriend, Marie, find themselves entrenched in the grievances of their relationship after the premiere of his directorial debut film.
The film stars Zendaya and John David Washington. It’s written and directed by “Euphoria” show-runner Sam Levinson.
The phenomenal performances of Zendaya and Washington are the film’s lifeblood. Shot in 35mm black-and-white film and restricted to a single location, the performances do the heavy-lifting of the storytelling.
Levinson’s panache for writing extended sequences of captivating dialogue is on full display. While not without some bumps in the road, Levinson creates an admirable relationship drama with some thought-provoking themes. These include the film industry, movie criticism and toxicity in relationships.
The film is magnificent visually. The use of black-and-white and careful blocking make it feel alive and unique. A product of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film overcomes its restriction to minimal characters and locations with some beautiful cinematography.
The script covers a single night. At 1 hour and 45 minutes, it is essentially one-long scene between the characters. There’s some deeply emotional themes and exchanges that the performers have to pull off. From loud outbursts and more intimate exchanges, there’s an ebb-and-flow to the chemistry of the performers.
Zendaya and Washington throw themselves into the emotional pits that are required in these roles. With some extensive and uncomfortable arguments between the characters, their acting versatility is what shines through. I have to warn viewers that there are some graphic and toxic dialogue exchanges.
The extended takes are a testament to the actor’s dedication. I’m impressed by how they each manage to pull off these emotionally heavy scenes. Zendaya has one in the third act that I haven’t stopped thinking about. While the performances can occasionally feel showy, it doesn’t take away from the talent and entertainment factor.
Some monologues are overstated at times, so the film feels slightly stretched-thin. While occasionally self-indulgent and a bit overbearing, I found a lot of technical ability and charm in Levinson’s dialogue-heavy drama. The performances cannot be praised enough. The stripped-back filmmaking makes this a memorable drama.
I give “Malcolm & Marie” 4 stars out of 5. It is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 45 minutes and available to stream on Netflix.