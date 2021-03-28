As the tragedies and hardships of the pandemic begin to recede into the past, I’m reflecting about its unexpected pleasures.
Among mine are what I think of as Friends of the Pandemic, people I have not yet met in person but am already glad to know.
My first friend of the pandemic was Josh, a fifth-grader in a pen pal project I participate in, organized by a nearby school district.
In his introductory letter last year, he introduced himself self-confidently as the “chubby one” of a pair of twins. His letters always told of the latest treat — key lime pie or caramel brownies — that he was concocting with his mom.
Sadly, for safety reasons, we adult pen pals never learn our pals’ last names, but we typically meet them at an end-of-year reception. So I was bummed that because there was no reception last year, I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting Josh in the flesh. But thinking of him and his loving mom — up to their elbows in flour and sugar — makes me smile.
Another pandemic friend is Anna, who happened to read a silly poem I had published, “Ode to My Sweatpants,” and called to ask me if she could share it on a local radio show in Ames, Iowa, where I live.
Of course, she could. From that beginning, Anna invited me to participate in a monthly poetry discussion that the station broadcasts. (I have nicknamed her The Border Collie because of her energy and enthusiasm for rounding people up.)
Joining the poetry group brightened my outlook while broadening my Midwestern horizons. The other poets hail not only from Iowa but also from California. And what really captures my imagination is that one of them joins our broadcast from a houseboat just outside London.
The circle widened when I connected our host Anna electronically to my daughter, Kate, in Des Moines, for both are passionate advocates for people with special needs.
Because the pandemic has encouraged many of us to do dreamed-of things sooner rather than later, neighbors of ours shortened their timeline for escaping the rigors of Iowa winters and moved to Alabama earlier than they had planned.
We miss them but already have “met” the new neighbors as they ready the home they are going to move into. Hollering through masks at a distance, the future lady of the house and I have discovered we were ISU students at roughly the same time and that we share a love of Scotcheroos.
Another connection made during this challenging time is to a fellow writer from Dubuque who emailed me eloquently about a column I had written in this space.
We’ve kept in touch just enough for me to know that she is well worth knowing, so I hope to meet her on my next visit to Dubuque. (As I am gaining on 70 and she is in her 90s, it would behoove us not to dawdle).
Readers, what new relationships or opportunities has the pandemic created for you?