The Dubuque Crop Hunger Walk will return this year after canceling last year’s festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Murphy Park in Dubuque. Individuals and teams also can register online. The Americana Band will provide music.
At 10, an opening blessing and dedication to the memory of longtime volunteers Dorothy Krayer and Anita Therese Hayes, Sisters of Charity, BVM, will take place.
The route will continue on South Grandview Avenue, turn around at St. Elias Church, 419 N. Grandview Ave., prior to the traffic roundabout, and return to Murphy Park. Water stations will be located along the route.
Donations can be made at the event or by visiting events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/dubuqueia. Checks can be made to CWS/CROP. After the event, checks also can be sent to Crop Walk Treasurer, 35 Lindberg Terrace, Dubuque, Iowa 52001.
Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will support the work of the Dubuque Rescue Mission, Dubuque Food Pantry and People In Need. Additional proceeds will support Church World Service.
Following the walk, complimentary sack lunches, displays, games, activities and music will be provided. Masks and social distancing will be required.