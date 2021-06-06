What's it worth on eBay? Finding homes for these garden gnomes

Garden gnomes are lawn ornaments or statues of small creatures traditionally having the appearance of dwarfs, with beards and red pointy hats.
A trend started in Europe introduced the gnome statues, only a foot or so tall, and found in prominent English gardens.
Garden gnomes became popular in the 1930s following Disney’s animated film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
We have been working with a client to sell his collection of various types of gnomes. Most recently, we sold this German-made Heissner gnome for $60.
The entire collection has found buyers on eBay, that have generated more than $600 in sales so far.