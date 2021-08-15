British novelist Llewelyn Powys was a rationalist and an atheist, but when it came to unearthly things, he was as intrigued as the rest of us.
“No sight is more provocative of awe than is the night sky,” he wrote.
Beginning in late summer with the Perseids and ending after New Year’s with the Quadrantids, there are almost constant opportunities to be awed by meteor showers and storms in the night sky.
The meteor shower that we are currently in are the Perseids, named for the constellation Perseus. The Perseids peaked last week, and will continue through Thursday, August 26.
Most meteor showers are named after the constellation where the showers seem to emanate from — Leonids for Leo, Orionids for Orion and Geminids for Gemini are a few more examples.
But those constellations have nothing to do with meteor showers other than lending them a name. Meteors are remnants of comets. In rare instances, as is the case with the the Quadrantids, they may be leftovers from asteroids. All meteor showers have a parent object, whether it’s a comet or an asteroid. For the Perseids, the parent object is the Swift-Tuttle Comet.
The last time the Swift-Tuttle Comet made an appearance near Earth was in 1992. But every time a comet passes by during its orbit, it leaves behind a lot of debris.
“I liken it to a car going around the block leaving a smoke trail,” Walter Trentadue, president of the Galena (Ill.) Astronomical Society, said. “It goes around the block a few times and you’ve got this lingering cloud.”
As Earth makes its orbit around the sun, it eventually comes across this “smoke trail.”
“When Earth’s orbit passes through this debris trail, that’s when we experience a shower,” Trentadue said. “Every year the earth goes through the same spot in space and intersects the debris trail of this parent comet.”
Some comets may no longer exist, but Earth still passes through the debris trail left behind hundreds or even thousands of years ago.
Halley’s Comet is a “short-period comet,” making an appearance every 75 or 76 years and leaving behind a debris trail known as the Orionids, visible through October and early November. Other comets take a lot longer to complete an orbit.
“Comets have heavy, elliptical orbits,” Trentadue said. “Because they’re so elliptical, they may take tens of thousands of years to make one orbit because they come from the outer reaches of the solar system. One orbit could take 50,000 years.”
Dr. Kenneth McLaughlin, professor of physics and engineering at Loras College and director of Loras’ Heitkamp Planetarium, said that while predictions may not always live up to the hype, meteor viewing is still worth the time.
“What we’re seeing during meteor showers are just small pebbles that are left behind by a comet,” he said. “We pass through them once a year. Some years we’ll plow through a higher density, some years there aren’t too many. (With the Perseids) you’re still looking at the possibility of 50 to 100 (meteors) per hour.”
In other words, there is a lot of really cool space debris out there if you know when and where to look.
Dark Skies
The Galena Astronomical Society holds a public sky viewing once a month at The Galena Territory Owners’ Club. Trentadue is impressed with how the city of Galena and The Galena Territory have approached preserving dark skies.
“Galena has very dark skies,” he said. “Some places take light pollution very seriously. They dictate what kinds of light you can have and how many. Dark skies are a valuable resource, and a disappearing one.”
The International Dark Sky Association, an organization that recognizes communities for their efforts to limit light pollution, has named The Galena Territory a dark sky-friendly development.
“They do a really great job hosting these events for us,” Trentadue said. “They help us by turning off all the lights they can in the parking lots and the building. We get to show people a lot of things they wouldn’t ordinarily see.”
At the Heitkamp Planetarium, monthly public events and group programs are still on hold due to COVID protocols, but McLaughlin hopes to get back to hosting them soon.
McLaughlin recommends getting away from the city and finding a spot where any light pollution is behind you.
“I used to take students down on Olde Davenport Road just beyond Key West,” he said. “That was a nice spot to see the Milky Way. It’s not as good as it used to be. But if you can find little spots like that, with the city lights at your back, you can still find good places to look.”
Trentadue, who came to Galena after living in Chicago and working at the city’s Adler Planetarium, found the dark skies in the region a revelation.
“I ended up in Galena doing these observing programs almost by accident,” he said. “In the city, the best place to see the sky was inside the planetarium. Out here, I’d never seen the sky like that in the city. You can see a lot of objects with the naked eye if you are in a place with very little light pollution.”
Trentadue said it can take up to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness, but it will be worth the wait.
“The skies out here remind me of looking at brilliant diamonds against a background of black velvet,” he said. “That’s how dark it gets and that’s how it looks here.”
Get comfortable and be patient
Choose a moonless night, or a night close to a new moon, where moonlight will be minimal.
“A full moon is not a good time to observe the sky,” Trentadue said. “When you see the full moon, it’s high noon on the moon. The sun is directly overhead.”
Once you’ve found your spot on that moonless night, McLaughlin recommends getting as comfortable as possible.
“I like to just take out the old recliner and point it in the direction of the radiant, which is the direction that the meteors appear to come from,” he said. “But you don’t have to just stare in that direction. They will cross the sky. You’ll have to be patient and wait a few minutes to start seeing them.”
Winter can be a challenging time for meteor viewers because of the cold weather, but McLaughlin said those who brave brisk temperatures are often rewarded with excellent meteor viewing.
“The Geminids (in December) can be as nice as the Perseids,” he said. “The Quadrantids can be strong, too. They will peak around the second or third of January, and can have almost as many meteors as the Perseids.”
Winter meteor showers can be obscured by overcast skies, but more often than not, the weather is favorable at night.
“We tend to have clear, low humidity nights and less haze (in the winter), so it makes for good viewing,” McLaughlin said.
In Galena, the astronomical society starts gathering before it gets dark.
“We encourage people to come early, around sunset,” Trentadue said. “There are usually a couple of evening stars or planets to look at while the sky is getting dark.”
‘There’s a lot of stuff up there’
Trentadue likes to share his knowledge with those who attend the Galena Astronomical Society’s monthly viewings.
“I’ll talk about what’s in the sky, the constellations and the mythology of the constellations,” he said.
If meteors aren’t being cooperative, the group will spend time looking at objects from the Messier catalogue.
An astronomer in 18th century France, Charles Messier wanted to find comets, but he kept running into non-comet objects that often frustrated him in his search of the night skies. He created a list of 102 objects that became known as the Messier catalogue — deep sky, unmoving objects easily observed through a telescope. Additional objects were added by other astronomers, eventually bringing the total to 110.
“Amateur astronomers are always looking for Messier objects,” Trentadue said. “There are all kinds of things from open clusters like the Pleiades, globular clusters, nebulae, double star clusters and galaxies, like the Andromeda Galaxy.”
But if it’s meteor showers you’re after, Trentadue said there is no shortage of them.
“There’s one good meteor shower every month,” he said. “Even if there’s no shower, you can see meteors. Two asteroids bump into each other and they hurtle towards the sun. Every once in a while, Earth gets in the way, and you’ve got a meteor shower.”
Trentadue and McLaughlin said the dark skies in the tri-states make the area prime viewing for not only meteor showers and Messier objects, but other space phenomena as well.
“There’s a lot of stuff up there — satellites, meteors, Aurora Borealis, which is unusual to see this far south, but not unheard of,” Trentadue said. “I encourage people to look up a lot.”