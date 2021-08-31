They say that laughter is the best medicine.
For James S. Murray, that philosophy has perhaps never held truer than today.
“My goal has always been to help people realize that, at the end of the day, you need to have a reason to laugh — even before the pandemic and the political turmoil,” he said in a phone interview. “Laughter is what helps us remember to feel good about things.”
Best known simply as “Murr,” Murray is a writer, executive producer, actor and improvisational comedian. Along with the comedy troupe known as The Tenderloins consisting of Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano, Murray stars in the hit television series, “Impractical Jokers.”
The show premiered in 2011 on TruTV, capturing the attention of more than 32 million viewers in its debut season. It has continued to garner a faithful following.
Murray will present a solo show on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater. That comes just ahead of rejoining his fellow Impractical Jokers in November for the launch of a new national tour.
“It’s an hysterical night of laughter and fun,” Murray said. “It’s family friendly and includes a lot of stuff in the stage show that fans of the TV show have never seen before — all of the things that the network turned down because they thought we were crazy but we still thought was a good idea.”
Among the comedic antics to be expected, Murray said he borrows audience members’ cellphones, texting friends and family while posing as the audience member. The text is displayed on a big screen for all to see in real time.
“I also answer questions about the show and about what the past 10 years of my life have been like,” Murray said. “It’s stand-up comedy meets improv meets family show meets a lot of laughs.”
Hailing from the New York City borough of Staten Island, Murray, 45, began testing the waters of stand-up comedy while in high school. By early college, he and The Tenderloins had formed with the ambition of performing live improvisational sketches.
Then, television came calling, followed by four spin-off series and a feature-length film, “Impractical Jokers: The Movie.”
In 2019, Murray and other members of The Tenderloins began starring in another reality comedy series, with TBS’ “The Misery Index.” Murray also has made appearances on “Drunk History,” “The Last Sharknado” and the “MacGyver” reboot.
But it’s getting in front of a live audience that continues to resonate the most.
“It’s my absolute favorite part of the job,” Murray said. “You can really notice the affect you’re having on people when you’re standing in front of 10,000 of them, as opposed to performing on television. You realize that kind of comedy still works. Plus, I love meeting the fans and getting the chance to interact with them.”
It’s something that didn’t happen much in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Murray said the shutdown did yield other creative opportunities.
“The pandemic did postpone our ‘Impractical Jokers’ tour last year, so that was tough,” he said. “But it did lead to some other cool things, like the dinner parties filmed from our homes with celebrity guests and me doing this solo show. It has been a creative time.”
Murray also tied the knot — for real this time — in September 2020.
Prior to his recent nuptials, he wed Vulcano’s sister as the result of a punishment in the season three finale of “Impractical Jokers.” The couple annulled the marriage shortly after.
In addition to his work on “Impractical Jokers” and getting back on the road, Murray will release his fourth sci-fi/horror novel later this year, titled “The Stowaway.” His previous books, “Awakened,” “The Brink” and “Don’t Move” were released in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
“It’s very fitting that I’ll be performing in Iowa because that’s where it all started,” Murray said. “Right after the show first came out, our first live dates were in Des Moines, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. And Dubuque’s a great city. It’s got a great venue with Five Flags. It’s got great people. It’s got great food. I’m really looking forward to being back.”