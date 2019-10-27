Lately, I can’t keep the lyrics from the Steve Miller Band’s 1976 hit, “Fly Like An Eagle,” out of my head: “Time keeps on slippin’, slippin’, slippin’ into the future.” These are the reasons why:
• Impeachment then and now: I feel time slip into the future — and the past — when I hear the drumbeat of the move to impeach, triggering memories of Tricky Dick and Slick Willie. There’s no rosy glow of nostalgia here. The prospect of impeachment is a sad and ugly one for our country, but I hope, proof that whatever the outcome, our system of checks and balances works.
• Hearing aids and AirPods: When I first saw white AirPods in people’s ears, I thought there must be a deafness epidemic. Turns out the devices share twin drawbacks — looking clunky and falling out easily.
• Consciousness-raising and #MeToo: In the #MeToo movement I hear echoes of consciousness-raising for women in the ’80s. The movement reached Decorah, Iowa, where I once parked my sleeping son in his infant seat beside me during a women’s meeting in a neighbor’s home. At one point we were instructed to stamp our feet and release accumulated frustration in a communal “arrgh!” This caused my baby to throw up his dimpled arms in startlement, but I don’t think it hurt him any (and it made me feel better).
• Hippies and hipsters: By their dress and habits ye shall know them then and now — bell-bottoms vs. skinny jeans; Haight-Ashbury vs. Brooklyn; pot vs. the cold brew coffee pot; untamed beards vs. meticulously groomed ones.
• Grandma’s brag books and cellphones: In restaurants where seniors are huddled over the soup of the day (myself included), they often are animatedly swiping their phones to bore each other with photos of their grandchildren. The only difference is now grandpas do it, too.
• Viral videos and “Candid Camera”: Viral videos often are recorded when the subject is unaware of it, sometimes for a laugh, but also for public humiliation. The tables turn, for example, when an airline passenger fat-shames a seatmate. When yet another passenger takes video of this that goes viral, the shamer is shamed. (One could trace this back to people being put in stocks to atone publicly for their sins.)
In the “Candid Camera” TV show of the ’50s, subjects were set up without their knowledge in a practical joke, such as a man being kept at the back of a bank line even if he switches lines, or a woman whose bowling ball shatters the pins. The show had a predecessor on the radio in the ’40s, “Candid Microphone.”
• The Fu Manchu and the Fu Minshew: Tom Selleck no longer has the ’stache that stands alone. Photogenic football player Gardner Minshew, a quarterback for the Jaguars, is getting attention for a luxuriant moustache reminiscent of the trend captured in all those ’70s and ’80s prom photos.
• Flashing menu screens and drive-in speakers: I get rattled when options for McFlurries race by, making me blurt out my order prematurely. I was tongue-tied at ’60s drive-ins, when the carhop on the speaker asked for the order before I could make up my mind.
• Podcasts and radio shows: Just as families used to gather around the radio to listen to serial shows, friends alert each other to podcasts they enjoy. It’s a special pleasure to listen along with a friend or a family member on a car trip when the road stretches out ahead of you. One of my sons captivated our whole family with the podcast, “S. Town,” on “This American Life.” It made such an impression on him that he can remember where he was in his car when he first heard the Alabama-accented voice of the profane and charismatic main character, John McLemore.
Readers, what makes you feel a sense of déjà vu all over again?