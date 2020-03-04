Event: “In My Life — A Musical Theatre Tribute to The Beatles”
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $35-$65, plus fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office or at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Tidbits
• The show aims to portray the Beatles — John Lennon (Jonathon Fickes), Paul McCartney (Joshua Jones), George Harrison (Robert Berg) and Ringo Starr (Richard Lewis) — as authentically as possible, from their singing to the myriad of guitars used throughout the band’s decade-long career.
• Cast members are age-appropriate for The Beatles, between 19 and 30 years of age.
• While the repertoire of songs bind the musical together, the audience also gets the opportunity to relive important moments of The Beatles’ legacy, including the group’s breakthrough “Ed Sullivan Show” performance on Feb. 9, 1964, watched by 78 million people on television, or the band’s packed Shea Stadium concert in 1965. The show also touches on The Beatles’ intimate moments in the recording studio as they struggle to reconcile their creative differences.
• As audiences watch The Beatles progress throughout the decade, the band’s manager Brian Epstein (Murphy Martin) narrates his side of the story, starting from his discovery of the Fab Four at the Cavern Club in Liverpool through the release of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
• As for inspiration for the musical, co-producers Tom Maher and Andy Nagle said that a friend gave him a biography on Epstein, which was the basis of “In My Life.”