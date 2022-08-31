Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Make alterations to your lifestyle. Use research to get the results you desire. Participate, be part of the solution. Choose kindness and generosity over anger and revenge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Criticism and anger won't help you achieve your goals or leave a good impression on others. Let your intuition guide you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Open conversations with people of interest. What you discover will encourage you to make lifestyle adjustments that put your mind at ease.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll make a lasting impression on someone who has something to contribute to your plans. Don't risk your health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You know what others expect of you, so don't wait for someone to tell you to begin. Dive in and get things done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Charm your way in and out of situations, and you will come out on top. A moneymaking opportunity is apparent, but don't rush into something.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't limit what you can do. A well-thought-out schedule will help you stay on top. A playful encounter will bring you closer.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Feed your imagination with various exciting options to make life easier. Handle your peers with care, and don't ask others for help.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep your life and plans simple and doable. Be open about what you want and how you plan to proceed. Discussions will open doors.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Rethink your steps and backtrack if necessary. Having everything in place before moving forward will give you the confidence to forge ahead. Do what's necessary to succeed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You will achieve something that makes you feel good about yourself. Embrace change, but don't be a follower. Leading the way will help you gain approval.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Refuse to let anyone goad you into an emotional situation that damages your reputation or relationship with someone close to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Home improvements will make you feel good about where and how you live. Sharing your good fortune with friends and family will help you gain respect. Romance is on the rise.
