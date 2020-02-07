Play: “Rock of Ages”
Performers: The Grand Opera House.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Feb. 21-22 and 27-29; 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 23 and March 1.
Site: The Grand Opera House,
135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $23. $15 for those 18 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the Grand Opera House box office or by calling 563-588-1305. Box office hours are noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Online:
Synopsis
A love story wrapped in Lycra, lace, Aqua Net and the big metal bands of the 1980s, the Tony Award-nominated musical tells the story of Drew and Sherrie, big dreamers who work at the Bourbon Room on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood. Developers arrive with plans to turn the fabled Strip into a strip mall. Can love, fishnets and rock ‘n’ roll save the beloved Bourbon Room?
Tidbits
- The musical’s unorthodox road to Broadway began with its premiere in 2005 at the King King, a nightclub in Los Angeles. It moved to other theaters in the Los Angeles area and the Flamingo in Las Vegas for short runs. It opened off-Broadway in 2008 before premiering on Broadway in 2009. It ran for 2,328 performances, nabbed five Tony Award nominations and closed in 2015.
- Featuring music from Poison, Night Ranger, Twisted Sister, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Styx, Starship, Journey, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, REO Speedwagon, Survivor and others, the arrangements were orchestrated by Grammy Award- and Tony Award-nominated music
- arranger Ethan Popp.
- The performance often breaks the fourth wall, with actors addressing the audience.
- The cast of 21, which includes a four-member, on-stage rock band, hails from Dubuque; Bellevue, Iowa; Asbury, Iowa; Maquoketa, Iowa; Durango, Iowa; Hazel Green, Wis.; Platteville, Wis.; Lancaster, Wis.; and Galena, Ill.
- The show is an adult comedy and contains adult content, themes and language.
- The public is invited to an After Party with the cast and crew on Friday, Feb. 21, after the opening night performance, at Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Quotable, from director Ryan Decker
- “Eighties hair rock is both musically indulgent and lyrically authentic. I think that unabashed indulgence entices and resonates with audiences.”
- “The ensemble is full of energy. The set, lights and costumes are all about size and flash. The production is unified by a sense of showmanship.”
- “Audiences will experience their favorite rock hits in a new way. The show is full of very well-crafted arrangements and clever mash-ups. The context of the story often spin the songs’ narratives in unexpected directions.”
- “The show is a battle between the ideas of living your dream and accepting your responsibility. But ultimately, it’s a kiss-butt rock show that also happens to be a musical theater comedy. If you have nothing but a good time, our mission will have been met.”
Quotable, from music director Terry Dillon
- “The advantage of incorporating these songs into a musical is that they have more impact when the audience is fully engaged with the action on stage.”
- “The songs help tie everything together by setting the mood that the dialogue is trying to convey. Audiences will remember the songs more when they can relate them to what they’ve seen.”
- “It will be like attending a rock concert, but with choreography and a story that connects everything together.”
- “The unique aspect of this and other community theater productions is that the people you see onstage are just regular people from the area. They have jobs or go to school just like everyone else. But when they get onstage, they take on a whole persona. We have a great cast and can’t wait for the audience to see what they can do.”