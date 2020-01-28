Play: “Finding Neverland”
Time/date: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Site: University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Center for the Arts, 755 W. Main St.
Cost: $18-$36. Tickets are available at the University box office, 0510 Ullsvik Hall; by calling 608-342-1298; or by visiting campus.uwplatt.edu/box-office/tickets.
Online: www.FindingNeverlandTheMusical.com
Synopsis
Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax film by David Magee; and the play, “The Man Who was Peter Pan,” by Allan Knee, “Finding Neverland” follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired “Peter Pan,” or “The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up.” It tells the story of how Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes a monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.
Tidbits
- The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, “‘Finding Neverland’ captures the kid-at-heart,” according to Time magazine.
- The production will star Mark Bacon as Barrie, Josephine Florence Cooper as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and Kirk Lawrence as the Producer Charles Frohman and Captain Hook.
- Bacon’s selected credits include “Brigadoon” (Tommy), “Hairspray” (Link), “Heathers” (Hipster, JD understudy), “All Shook Up” (Chad) and “Mamma Mia!” (Sky).
- Cooper has performed in the tours or Off-Broadway in “Girls Night,” “La Storia Di Colapesce,” “Night Witches” and “The Dream Project.” Her TV and film credits include Comedy Central and “Uncanny Harbor.”
- Lawrence has performed with the national tour of “The Wizard of Oz” as Professor Marvel and The Wizard and regionally played the roles of Doc in “West Side Story,” Mr. Carnes in “Oklahoma!” Mr. Potter in “It’s A Wonderful Life” and the title role in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
- Desirée Dillon will portray Mrs. du Maurier, Sylvia’s mother. She is an Oklahoma native and winner of the international Crescendo Music Awards, with regional credits including “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “Mary Poppins” and “Anything Goes.”
- The boys include Brycton Archer, who will portray George. Ashton Heathcoat will play the roles of Jack and Michael. Dylan Jacob Loraw will play Peter, Jack and George. Jack Packer will play George, Peter and Jack. And Nicholas Reed will play the roles of Michael, Jack and Peter.
- The part of Pothos will be played by a young and lively golden doodle named Oscar.
- The ensemble cast includes Timothe Bittle, Nicholas Karl Brown, Dani Ciaramitaro, Morgan Gillott, Nathan Edward Groth, Jake Kinney, Elizabeth Lester, Ashley McCormack, Justin Miller, Maddie Parrish, Jonathan Ragsdale, Justine Rima, Connor Simpson, Braden Sweeney and Ashleigh Thompson.
- Diane Paulus’ “Finding Neverland” will have her direction re-created by tour director Mia Walker and associate choreographer Camden Loeser.
- The musical has a book by Olivier Award-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Grammy Award-winner Eliot Kennedy and original choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels.