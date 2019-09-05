Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: ‘I believe him’
NEW YORK — Scarlett Johansson says she’s standing by Woody Allen because, “I believe him.”
Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from the filmmaker since the MeToo movement prompted a re-examination of child sexual abuse allegations from his now-grown daughter, Dylan. Michael Caine, Timothee Chalamet and Greta Gerwig are among the actors who have publicly expressed regret over working with him.
“I love Woody,” Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview released on Wednesday. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”
Allen helped boost Johansson to the A-list. He directed her in “Match Point,” “Scoop” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” She said she has spoken to Allen about the accusations and he maintains his innocence. He has never been criminally charged.
Johansson is active in women’s issues and was among early supporters of Time’s Up.
“It’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up, and understandably,” she said. “Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It’s an intense time.”
Johansson said she has had numerous conversations with Allen about his past.
“I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me,” she said.
Allen has yet to find a U.S. distributor for his films since Amazon pulled his deal last year. Allen has filed a $68 million lawsuit against Amazon.
At the Women’s March in Washington last year, Johansson spoke about the importance of Planned Parenthood and women’s health. She criticized James Franco for wearing a Time’s Up pin to the Golden Globes just before the Los Angeles Times reported that five women accused him of sexual misconduct. Franco denies the allegations.
Police: Man broke into Taylor Swift’s home, took off shoes
WESTERLY, R.I. — Police say a man who broke into Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island took his shoes off because he wanted to be polite.
Westerly police who responded to the home just after 5 p.m. Friday found 26-year-old Richard Joseph McEwan inside.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Westerly Sun the Milford, N.J., man wasn’t wearing shoes. When asked why, he said he was always taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home to be polite.
He’s charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing. Online court records did not list a defense attorney.
Lacey says his officers have had to deal with several suspicious people at the singer’s home, but this is the first time he remembers someone making it inside.
He said no one was home.