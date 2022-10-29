Editor’s note: In honor of National Arts and Humanities Month, the Telegraph Herald asked local artists and arts leaders, “What is art?” Throughout the month, we’ll share their answers. Want to weigh in? Email Features Editor Megan Gloss at megan.gloss@thmedia.com.

“Art is a state of mind. For example, realistically, a painting may be a piece of canvas stretched over a frame, with pigment on it. This description is simplistic, but that’s what it is. However, if I allow myself to dismiss those thoughts and get into the picture, it can take me to worlds I have never experienced, or eras past or future. It can bring back memories, or make me laugh, or cry, or think deeply about a subject. It can connect me with people who lived centuries ago, but only if I am open to that experience.

