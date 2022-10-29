Editor’s note: In honor of National Arts and Humanities Month, the Telegraph Herald asked local artists and arts leaders, “What is art?” Throughout the month, we’ll share their answers. Want to weigh in? Email Features Editor Megan Gloss at megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
“Art is a state of mind. For example, realistically, a painting may be a piece of canvas stretched over a frame, with pigment on it. This description is simplistic, but that’s what it is. However, if I allow myself to dismiss those thoughts and get into the picture, it can take me to worlds I have never experienced, or eras past or future. It can bring back memories, or make me laugh, or cry, or think deeply about a subject. It can connect me with people who lived centuries ago, but only if I am open to that experience.
“Music is just sounds, with varying pitches and dynamics. But its beauty can make us weep, or dance with joy, if we allow ourselves to be in the right state of mind.
“Theater is based on the suspension of disbelief. We know that the actors on stage are not really suffering and dying, but we allow ourselves to believe that their characters are going through those rigors, and find ourselves laughing and crying with them.
“Through opening our minds to engage in art, we gain empathy for others as we vicariously walk in the steps of fictional characters, and care about their travails.” — Carole Sullivary, Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts executive director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.