The sudden deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter — together with the other girls, parents, friends and pilot — have affected me and many people at a very deep level.
Clearly, his death was not only about the loss of a basketball superstar but also demonstrates the impact a single human life can make. While we might not be well-known public figures, each of us has more influence in our relationships than we might realize.
Such tragedies provide an opportunity for us to pause and take stock of our lives. If your life were to end suddenly and unexpectedly, what would you hope other people would remember and say about you? What do you hope would be written as your life story?
Every day we are composing the resume of our lives. Living well means being clear about what is most important to us, our core values and the difference we want to make in the lives of others.
It can be useful to make a list of the characteristics we are trying to live by, for example, kindness, compassion and generosity.
Integrity involves correspondence between who we want to be and how we are experienced by others. Integrity relates to what we think, what we say and what we do.
Positive psychology teaches that we can learn to avoid negative thoughts and redirect our thinking in a positive way. Through practice we also can learn the discipline of speaking well about others, interpreting their actions in a charitable way.
Learning to think and speak kindly leads to actions that allow others to become their best selves.
The great faith traditions provide a compass for aligning our core values and treatment of others with the things of God that last forever.
Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, had attended worship in their church early that morning before the crash that took their lives. Love of God and love of neighbor are characteristics by which those who have died are long remembered.
We are called to self-examination about our behavior. Working together, we have responsibility to contribute to the well-being of others.
For God’s sake we have opportunity to be remembered by what we did for the good of all.