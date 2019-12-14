St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., will host its annual Fabulous Fridays concert series beginning on Jan. 10, with St. Luke’s artists Charles Barland, organ; Sue Hattel, clarinet; Ann Duchow, violin; and David Patterson, cello.
Performances take place from 12:05 to 12:35 p.m.
Launched in 1992, the series includes local and national performers. It has featured more than 100 artists since its inception.
Audiences are invited to bring lunch and enjoy coffee and dessert in the church’s Fellowship Hall following performances.
Admission is free, but contributions will be accepted for People In Need and the church’s Jesus Fund.
Schedule
Jan. 10: Charles Barland, organ; Sue Hattel, clarinet; Ann Duchow, violin; and David Patterson, cello.
Jan. 17: Randall “Doc” McCaulley, keyboard and vocals.
Jan. 24: Kim Yoko, keyboard and vocals; and Dennis Williams, saxophone.
Jan. 31: Chuck Bregman, piano.
Feb. 7: Potosa Strings — Ann Duchow, director; and Al Williams, lute.
Feb. 14: Laura Southworth, vocals; and Leslie Appleby, piano.
Feb. 21: Clarke University Jazz and Melos — Rob Stull and Amanda Huntleigh, directors.
Feb. 28: University of Dubuque Chamber Singers — Kristen Eby, director.
March 6: Rebecca Christian, poetry and storytelling.
March 13: Dubuque Senior High School Jazz Band.
March 20: Marcia Martin, bassoon; and Roxanne Rollefson, vocals.
March 27: Upper Main Street Jazz — Ric Jones, leader.