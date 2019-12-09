SINSINAWA, Wis. — Nature will provide the setting for a forest therapy walk from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Forest therapy is inspired by the Japanese practice of forest bathing. It’s a slow, meditative walk in nature that takes a holistic view to the physiological, mental, emotional and psycho-spiritual benefits to be derived from an embodied contact with nature and aims to engage humans through their senses, not their intellects.
This walk will draw on the latest developments in the field of nature connection and ancient traditions of mindfulness and wellness promotion. The walk requires no exceptional skill or exertion and will be limited to 15 participants.
The facilitator will be Richard Collins, a guide-in-practicum for the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy, who is based in Morristown, N.J.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 18, and the fee is $15. For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.