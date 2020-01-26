Is Martin Scorsese the new Suzanne Somers?
While the physical resemblance might not be there, their contributions to my fitness are nearly identical.
After all, you have to have buns of steel to sit through the entirety of Scorsese’s Netflix epic, “The Irishman.”
But what a ride it is. A fantastic movie with fantastic actors doing incredibly strong work. And the CGI only is distracting for a couple of minutes before it — and the movie’s 209-minute length — disappear in a rush of decades in the life of Frank Sheeran.
By the end of it, I turned my mind to a some other films of epic proportion. In fact, one of my oldest memories is of my parents’ copy of 1983’s “The Right Stuff,” in its ridiculously enormous plastic clam shell case sporting two VHS tapes. It was barely enough room to contain the 3 hours and 13 minutes of American exceptionalism. And, there’s no replacing that musty, plastic-y cassette tape smell.
Speaking of smells — in this case bad ones — Michael Bay’s “epic,” “Pearl Harbor” (2001) clocks in at a cool 3 hours, 3 minutes and not a one of them is worth your time. It also holds the honor of being the second-to-last movie I saw in the theater with my dad before moving to Dubuque for college. The actual-last? Tim Burton’s better-but-still-bad “Planet of the Apes.” An inauspicious end to my hometown home life. That movie is a breezy 1 hour, 59 minutes.
Another, far better, example of length in filmmaking is 1999’s “The Green Mile.” It’s another movie that got the old dual-VHS tape treatment and one that, due to my failing memory, I consistently mis-attribute as a TV mini-series rather than theatrical release. The confusion, I think, stems from its source material — written by Stephen King — whose work often got turned into miniseries in the 1990s. Also, King released the story as serialized paperbacks. At 3 hours, 9 minutes, it’s practically done before you know it.
None of these opuses can compare to the 51,420-minute-long “Logistics” (2012), reportedly the longest film ever made. That run time, by the way, translates to 857 hours or 35 days, 17 hours. It’s a movie with which I sadly have no personal connection to or experiences. It would be pretty cool to tell people I’ve watched a five-week-long movie, though.
Finally, there is one more epic saga reaching its apex this month as I celebrate my 15th year both in the newspaper biz and working at the Telegraph Herald.
It’s been quite a ride, with ups, downs, turnarounds and jumping jacks galore.
I’ve accumulated more than a few stories in that time — corner me in the correct mood and I might tell you about meeting Pete Rose, Barack Obama or Brian Cooper — but none are quite so dear to me as the little knick-knacks of frivolity that I share in this column.
Writing it, and the feedback I get from people when it publishes, is one of the joys I’ve accumulated in that time and it’s one I treasure. Right along with those buns of steel I got from wearing out all that shoe leather as a reporter these past few years.
Marty would be proud.