Hypertension or high blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and death in the United States and around the world.

Guidelines from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association changed in 2017 and lowered the blood pressure reading that now is considered elevated. With this standard of less than 130/80 mmHg, many more people have high blood pressure than previously thought. It is estimated that nearly 47% of adults in the United States have high blood pressure.

For the Telegraph Herald

Miriam Troutner, MS, RD, LD, CNSC is a clinical dietitian at UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital.

