Hypertension or high blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and death in the United States and around the world.
Guidelines from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association changed in 2017 and lowered the blood pressure reading that now is considered elevated. With this standard of less than 130/80 mmHg, many more people have high blood pressure than previously thought. It is estimated that nearly 47% of adults in the United States have high blood pressure.
The risk of having high blood pressure increases with age, and unfortunately, lower social-economic status and racial disparities also exist.
Many people are unaware they have elevated blood pressure. Symptoms can be vague in nature, such as a mild headache, buzzing in the ears, blurred vision and fatigue, therefore it has been called the “silent killer” as many people can write off these symptoms, and have untreated high blood pressure. Left untreated, high blood pressure can have devastating results on your health.
Eating a healthy diet and reducing your intake of salt has been a cornerstone for blood pressure control for years. The landmark studies from the 1990s and early 2000s called the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension — known as DASH — were able to demonstrate that eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lower fat dairy and limiting salt intake can reduce your blood pressure. Years of research on this dietary approach has demonstrated the benefits of adopting this eating style. U.S. News and World Report ranks the DASH diet as No. 2 for the overall healthiest diets.
Although the DASH diet foundation is a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy, reducing your salt intake is generally listed as the number one way to help reduce your blood pressure.
One reason for this is high salt intake has been shown to increase the workload on your heart, kidneys and blood vessels, which leads to higher blood pressure and kidney disease. By reducing salt in your diet, you can reduce this burden. Remember that salt is the common name for sodium chloride, it is the excess sodium that increases your blood pressure. Therefore sea salt, kosher salt and Himalayan salts are not better for us because these items contain sodium. Sodium is what is listed on food labels and can help consumers make better choices.
Many people know to limit using the salt shaker at the table and to avoid salting food when they cook. Although, this is a good first step, salting your food at the table or during cooking accounts for around 11% of most people’s salt intake.
Most of the salt in our diets comes from packaged foods at the grocery store and food eaten outside of the home. What can be confusing for some, is that almost all food contains some amount of sodium, with many unprocessed, or natural foods, providing a certain appreciable amount of sodium (1 cup of skim milk contains 100 mg of sodium).
The focus should be on limiting your intake of high-sodium foods to allow for the sodium naturally occurring in foods and to provide room to season foods if needed, to increase palatability.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40% of the average American salt comes from just 10 items: Bread and rolls, pizza, sandwiches, cold cuts and cured meats, soups, burritos and tacos, savory snacks (chips/pretzels/crackers), chicken, cheese, eggs and omelets.
The good news is all these foods can fit within a healthy diet. The easiest thing you can do is read food labels at grocery stores and check online nutrition facts at restaurants to see how much sodium an item has. A general rule for reading a food label is to keep most food items less than 200 mg of sodium per serving or less than 10%. If you are eating a meal at a restaurant aim for less than 1,000 mg for your meal.
A key thing to remember, is that reducing salt is just one piece of the puzzle in helping with your blood pressure. The DASH diet should be the foundation for your diet. Aim for a minimum of five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, get regular physical activity and try to quit smoking.
For the Telegraph Herald
Miriam Troutner, MS, RD, LD, CNSC is a clinical dietitian at UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital.
