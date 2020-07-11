Thomas Merton’s (Trappist monk) book, “Conjectures of a Guilty Bystander,” on the Vietnam War, militarism and racism in society is as real today as 60 years ago.
I first encountered a racial bias from a relative when he talked about the Native Americans in my city. When I asked him why he felt so negatively about them, he spoke of his experiences in the World War II era.
But he didn’t know that the Navajos used their language to convey secret codes for the armed services during World War II that circumvented the Japanese interruption of communications. Such ingenuity helped end the war.
It sure helps to appreciate people when one is immersed in the lived experience of diverse cultures. Our religious congregation has had a program titled Common Venture, inviting women and men to minister to our brothers and sisters for a short duration, whether in the states or abroad.
In its initial inception, I was on an eight-week summer experience with another sister and college-age women.
My first Common Venture experience was on the Pima Reservation, 10 miles south of Phoenix. We taught crafts and games to the children. I remember the kind assistance of a young man who enticed a rattlesnake from our yard into a jar, then released the snake farther into the desert.
Three girls came to our house with bridles to ride the horses that run free on the reservation. We scouted the desert looking for them but to no avail. The next day, when I was walking in the desert, there they were.
The subsequent Common Venture experiences took me to the Kentucky “hollers” to teach crafts to the children. The next summer, we taught religion to the African Americans in Mississippi, and we taught religious formation to the migrant children in South Carolina. One evening, the Latino families invited us to a fiesta for an outdoor cookout.
I was later asked to teach eighth grade in one of our mission schools on the south side of Chicago. There, I learned so much of the beauty of the African American culture — openness to learn and joy in the midst of hardships. One evening, after a basketball game, I drove a student home. She asked, “Why did Martin Luther King Jr. have to die? Why do people call my home a ghetto?”
In these experiences, it was not so much ministering to others but reverse ministering — learning and receiving the gifts given from persons like me in the midst of diversity. It is when we immerse ourselves in working alongside people that we learn the beauty of people and cultures.
Nelson Mandela reminds us to move beyond our fears.
I invite you to consider an immersion experience to broaden horizons and appreciate God’s presence in all peoples. Just as we learn in the Scriptures, all are my sisters and my brothers.
“Unless I love my brothers and sisters, God’s images on earth, at least as much as I love myself, I do not really love God …” I John 3:17.