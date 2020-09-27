What's it worth on eBay? Getting juiced over these items

Juicing of fruits and vegetables has become a popular way of extracting nutrients without the bulk of fiber.
Many modern juicers are self-contained, but the juicer in question today comes in two main components.
The first part is powered by a heavy-duty electric motor, and it shreds the product to be juiced. Once shredded, the pulp is placed between the two stainless steel pans, and the hydraulic jack is used to compress the pans together to extract the juice.
This system for juicing was built in the late 1950s by a company called K&K Shredder. There are numerous juicers to choose from, but none compare overall with the K&K Shredder and Juice Press.
They are simple to operate and a breeze to clean. This item sold recently on eBay for $240.