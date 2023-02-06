Want to protect your brain from neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s? Turns out, six minutes of high-intensity cycling turns on a gene in stressed muscles that produces a small protein called irisin. Irisin boosts production of another protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor that’s essential for brain learning and memory and could protect the brain from age-related cognitive decline. It has that effect because BDNF increases new neural connections and pathways and promotes survival of neurons. That, in turn, increases the formation and storage of memories, enhances learning and boosts cognitive performance — at least in animal studies.

These insights come from research in The Journal of Physiology that looked at the brain-benefits of fasting for 20 hours, 90 minutes of low-intensity cycling, a six-minute bout of vigorous cycling, and the combination of exercise and fasting. Short-but-vigorous cycling boosted BDNF four to five times more than fasting (that caused no change) and prolonged low-intensity exercise (caused a slight bump). Another theory (besides irisin production) about why high-intensity exercise works is that it increases blood platelet production by 20% and blood platelets store a lot of BDNF.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.