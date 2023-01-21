Dear Kendra,
Please forgive me if I slip up and call you the name by which I’ve known you since we were first-graders — Kenny.
You tell me you are now a woman, with a new name, new pronouns and new body contours.
We grew up together. We’re 65 years old. Yet I did not see this coming.
You say you’ve always yearned to live as a female. I understand why, as a boy and as a teen, you couldn’t safely confide that desire in 1970s Iowa.
It would be too easy to blame religion, especially the fundamentalist Christianity that I embraced in our teen years, for insisting on rigid conformity to certain behavior and appearance standards based on whether one is born male or female.
For example, a Bible camp where I was a counselor required girls to wear dresses and skirts, not just at chapel or meals, but on hikes in the woods.
Even today, there are people of faith who have searched their consciences, and cannot accept that some people identify as a gender other than the one dictated by their genes.
I am a person of faith, but that is not where the Spirit is leading me. When you say, “I’m a woman,” I believe you. I will use your preferred pronouns and call you by your preferred name.
It’s not just the church, but also the larger secular society, that displays intolerance for girls who were “tomboys” and boys who were “sissies.”
So I get why you couldn’t come out as female while we were coming of age.
What I don’t get is this: What, in your mind, makes a person male or female?
For you, it’s clearly not a function of chromosomes and genitalia.
But is it solely about the way you dress, paint your face and wear your hair?
Is it about being nurturing instead of dominant, deferential instead of aggressive, aesthetic instead of athletic?
While I was growing up, that was pretty much how the lines were drawn between “feminine” and “masculine.”
The adults in my life often indicated I was on the wrong side of those lines.
I was (still am) more comfortable in pants than skirts. I wear “sensible” shoes even on the rare occasions when I put on a dress.
But I identify as female.
I do not buy into the assertion that being a smart, strong leader is “mannish,” nor do I think of sensitive, gentle and creative males as “girly.”
During my Dubuque years, I took a Wartburg Theological Seminary course on men and women in the Church. The course helped me clarify and claim my personality and gifts — to point to myself and declare, “This, too, is what ‘feminine’ looks like.”
In the Church, in the world, and in my relationships, I welcome the burgeoning concept of “gender-fluid.” I think that describes more people than just you and me.
I acknowledge the truth: While the continuation of our species will always require most of us to express our birth-assigned gender and mate with the opposite sex, nevertheless our Creator is an artist.
Artists show beauty through variations.
The greatest beauty of all is found in love, acceptance, reconciliation and wholeness.
Hi, girlfriend!
