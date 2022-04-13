If your birthday is today: Think about what you enjoy doing most and find a way to incorporate that into your life. Pay attention to detail. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Welcome inevitable changes and find a way to make them work for you. Use common sense to ensure that you don't make decisions for the wrong reasons.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be part of the solution, and you'll bring about positive change. Your input will encourage others to take the high road.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to get thrown in with a group of dishonest troublemakers. Gather facts before you get involved in anything that can cost you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be specific, talk openly and work alongside those trying to reach similar goals. Personal improvement and romance are encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Focus on work, money and getting along with others. Contribute optimism and sound ideas, and dismiss negativity and anger.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Conversations will help you decipher how to improve situations that are causing you grief. Focus on doing what's best for yourself and your loved ones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Having your feet planted firmly on the ground will help you dismiss anyone using manipulative tactics. Know what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) The sweetest revenge is success. Paying attention to who you are, what you want and how to improve will help you get ahead. Personal growth is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to let emotions spin out of control. Protect your health, wealth and emotional well-being. Do something constructive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) An unexpected investment will pay off. Celebrate with someone who brings out the best in you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't make unnecessary changes or alter how you do things. Do what is reliable. Take ownership of your life and happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Spend time pampering yourself and updating your look. Use your intelligence and intuition to bring about positive change that adds to your confidence. Let your intentions be known.

April 13

Recommended for you