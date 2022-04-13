If your birthday is today: Think about what you enjoy doing most and find a way to incorporate that into your life. Pay attention to detail. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Welcome inevitable changes and find a way to make them work for you. Use common sense to ensure that you don't make decisions for the wrong reasons.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be part of the solution, and you'll bring about positive change. Your input will encourage others to take the high road.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to get thrown in with a group of dishonest troublemakers. Gather facts before you get involved in anything that can cost you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be specific, talk openly and work alongside those trying to reach similar goals. Personal improvement and romance are encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Focus on work, money and getting along with others. Contribute optimism and sound ideas, and dismiss negativity and anger.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Conversations will help you decipher how to improve situations that are causing you grief. Focus on doing what's best for yourself and your loved ones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Having your feet planted firmly on the ground will help you dismiss anyone using manipulative tactics. Know what you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) The sweetest revenge is success. Paying attention to who you are, what you want and how to improve will help you get ahead. Personal growth is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to let emotions spin out of control. Protect your health, wealth and emotional well-being. Do something constructive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) An unexpected investment will pay off. Celebrate with someone who brings out the best in you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't make unnecessary changes or alter how you do things. Do what is reliable. Take ownership of your life and happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Spend time pampering yourself and updating your look. Use your intelligence and intuition to bring about positive change that adds to your confidence. Let your intentions be known.