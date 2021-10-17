As the harvest season for grapes comes to a close, the Galena community is once again set to mark the occasion with a celebration.
Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard & Winery will bring back its Nouveau Wine Weekend as an in-person event this year on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20.
Galena Cellars has a tasting room at 111 N. Main St. in Galena, with another tasting room and vineyard at 4746 N. Ford Road.
Britt White, brand ambassador at the winery, said that they held virtual festivities last year due to COVID-19 precautions.
“It started as a community celebration,” White said. “It still is a community celebration. It supports local businesses and celebrates the hard work during the season in Galena each year.”
The harvest season for Galena Cellars typically kicks off at the end of August, White said, with white grapes picked first. By early October, red grapes are being picked and being made ready for the aging process.
The two-day nouveau celebration also marks the release of Galena’s nouveau wine for the year. Unlike most wines, which can take months to age before it is ready to drink, nouveau wines are made with just-harvested grapes and take only a couple weeks to prepare.
“It’s a light, fruit-forward, easy-drinking celebration wine,” White said. “You’re not supposed to think about it. You’re just supposed to drink and enjoy it. It’s also delicious the next week for Thanksgiving dinner.”
Nouveau celebrations have been a tradition in France for years, White said. White’s mother began the Galena Cellars celebration in 1985 when she was a winemaker.
“She said, ‘If they can do it, why can’t we?’” White recalled with a laugh.
Now, Galena Cellars’ nouveau celebration includes specials at several Main Street bars and restaurants, as well as a parade of wagons going down the street.
She added that the first nouveau celebration was featured on the “Today Show,” and the segment can be found on YouTube.
Each year, White added that a local artist designs a new label for the nouveau wine. This year, artist Beth Bird will be doing so.
A local organization also is selected each year to donate proceeds from nouveau wine sales, this year being the Galena Food Pantry.
“We like to give back to the community and thank them for supporting us since the early ’80s,” White said. “We’re looking forward to opening that first bottle.”
While other local vineyards and wineries don’t have any nouveau wine this year, they will be releasing new bottles made from last year’s harvest.
Paul Tabor, owner of Tabor Home Vineyards & Winery at 3570 67th St. in Baldwin, Iowa, said that he has a newly released Fromtenac port wine that has aged for nine years, as well as a Sunny Rose wine.
“There’s a big interest in drier wines and rose wines, so we made a drier rose from our own vineyard,” he said.
They also have four fruit wines that are seasonal favorites, Tabor said: Electric Raspberry, Cranberry Whistle, Cheery Cherry and Wil Blackberry. There also is a wine called Applause, which is a sparkling, semi-dry wine made from catawba grapes and Jonathan apples.
Tabor noted that Tabor Home wines will be sold at several upcoming events, including the Saturday, Oct. 30, Callahan Promotions arts and crafts show at the Grand River Center.
They also will be a vendor at the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market, which takes place each Saturday morning starting in November. Tabor noted that they had great success as a winter market vendor last year.
Tabor also spoke about great wines to come from this year’s harvest, after the grapes have gone through their aging process. At Tabor Homes, white and rose wines are typically bottled in April or May following the fall harvest. Red wines are bottled in August, about a year after the harvest season begins.
The Tabor Homes vineyard has been undergoing a three-year recovery process from the polar vortex that took place in winter 2019, Tabor said. The extreme negative temperatures were too much for vines that remained above ground, freezing everything.
“Finally this year, the vines are in full production again,” he said. “We’ve had five times more grapes than we had last year.”
The dry summer also made for the perfect grape-growing conditions, he added, meaning next year’s new wines should also benefit.
“We’re really, really looking forward to wines produced from this year,” Tabor said.