American Midwest Ballet will be bringing the world of Oz to life on stage next week with “The Wizard of Oz” at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center, but it is the founder, artistic director and CEO’s story that is a true fairytale.
Erika Overturff, 41, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, grew up in Maquoketa, Iowa, and Dubuque. She studied with Marina O’Rourke and Tatiana “Tanya” Bechenora at Dubuque’s Academy of Ballet.
“I think I was 6 years old when I first started with the Academy of Ballet in Dubuque,” Overturff said. “I think I was about 9 when I did my first ballet, which was ‘The Nutcracker.’”
O’Rourke remembers that child who began taking dance lessons at her studio.
“I remember Erika as a very young dancer,” she said. “Probably because she was very exuberant. She was very dramatic, and I like that about dancers. She had a big smile, and she still has that big smile.”
Overturff doesn’t remember having a passion to want to be a ballet dancer, although she knew she loved to dance.
“I have always loved dance,” she said. “It’s been such an important part of my life. If you can find something like that in life, you’re lucky. And I was lucky.”
O’Rourke said it didn’t talk long for her to realize that Overturff would be a better-than-average dancer.
“After about two or three years of classes, it became clear to me that she was going to be a good dancer,” she said. “She had long arms and long legs and a lovely way about her.”
Overturff said it was her training under O’Rourke and Bechenora that prepared her for a professional dance career.
“A very special thing about Marina and her training is that the dancers get to do full-length ballets,” she said. “It’s not something a lot of ballet schools do. It’s really a very unique opportunity. I was really lucky to have those opportunities growing up.”
Overturff’s entrance into the ballet world also brought her mother, Debbie Overturff, into it.
“Erika’s mother offered her expertise with costumes and she became the costumer for us,” O’Rourke said. “Most of the costumes that we have in our repertoire of seven ballets were created by Debbie and by Tanya. We ‘ve got costumes that are 25 years old and still are beautiful and useful. Debbie is extremely creative.”
Debbie Overturff has gone on to become the costumers of American Midwest Ballet as well.
“It’s an enormous task,” Overturff said. “She has been a miracle worker.”
Overturff graduated from high school early and went on to study ballet at the University of Utah, where she also graduated early with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in ballet performance and teaching. At age 20, she was ready to embark on a career as a professional dancer.
Overturff danced with the Montgomery Ballet and Alabama Ballet before landing with the Omaha Theater Ballet. She was a member of the company and a choreographer in September 2009, when the dancers received bad news.
“Omaha Theater Ballet was folding,” she said. “They announced they weren’t going to continue. It was devastating at the time. But it’s funny how sometimes things have to happen in order to make room for more wonderful things.”
The dancers were told that if they wanted the company to continue, they were on their own.
“So we thought, ‘I guess we have to start something new,’” Overturff said. “I didn’t want to necessarily lead the whole thing, but I guess I was the one who stepped up and made it happen. It was very scary. It wasn’t a goal I had, but it was more of an opportunity that was thrust upon me and I had to to do it. I didn’t want to lose professional dance in the region. We had this talented group of dancers that wanted to perform. We just thought we had nothing to lose, so let’s try it.”
Within a month, American Midwest Ballet was born.
“We’ve had many dancers who have gone on to professional careers,” O’Rourke said. “So Erika wasn’t the first. But she took it one step further and started her own company. She is the artistic director of a very prominent company. And in the 10 years it’s been in existence, it has really grown and flourished.”
American Midwest Ballet will be bringing “The Wizard of Oz” to University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center for two performances next week, and it is a full circle moment for both Overturff and O’Rourke.
“It really was a full-circle opportunity to bring our organizations together,” Overturff said. “(Marina) was my teacher growing up, but she has continued to be a mentor and is very special to me. I’ve been in touch with her many times for advice.”
“The Wizard of Oz” is a unique production in that American Midwest Ballet’s 21 professional dancers will perform with 23 local dancers who auditioned this past winter. The ballet is choreographed by Erin Alarcón, American Midwest Ballet’s ballet master.
“Erika and Erin came to Dubuque, and Erin worked with all of the community dancers,” O’Rourke said. “By the time she left, the dancers knew what they were supposed to do. It was rough, but they knew.”
For the past six weeks, O’Rourke and her teacher assistants, college students Emilia Harris and Petra Bergsma, have been working with the dancers perfecting their performances.
“It’s a really big undertaking,” Overturff said. “A lot of the story is brought to life through dance, from the cornfields to the apple trees in the forest to the poppies. It’s really one of the largest shows we’ve ever done.”
In addition to two evening performances, there also will be a Friday afternoon performance for about 1,000 local school children.
“It’s so wonderful to see the reactions from the students,” Overturff said. “It opens them up to an art form they may not have experienced, or may even spark a child to think of a career in the arts. It’s really neat to expose students to that, and I’m really glad we’re getting to do that in Dubuque because education and community engagement is part of our mission.”
Overturff said the whole experience, from starting the ballet company to producing a full-length ballet in Dubuque, has been filled with special moments and reminders of American Midwest Ballet’s beginnings.
“When we first started the company, we didn’t have any big benefactors that came in and helped get us off the ground,” she said. “What really helped were folks from Dubuque and Maquoketa. From my orthodontist to the guy who fixed my dad’s car, those first donations came from the Dubuque area. Thirteen years later, the company has really grown to be something special, and now we’re able to come back to Dubuque and perform. It’s another full-circle thing.”
