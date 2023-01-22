Consistency will be necessary if you want to avoid doing things more than once. Don’t act on impulse or emotion; gather facts and make things happen. Host or attend an event if it will open doors and enlist the help of movers and shakers. Do what appeals to you most. Avoid situations that can negatively impact your mental health and physical well-being.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take care of unfinished business. You’ll feel much better about your future if you have taken care of the past. Don’t let changes that others make slow you down or unnerve you.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.