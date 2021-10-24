Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
5. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
6. Silverview, John le Carré, Viking
7. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
8. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
10. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt
11. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
12. The Book of Magic, Alice Hoffman, Simon & Schuster
13. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
14. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny, Minotaur
15. The Every, Dave Eggers, McSweeney’s
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
2. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Simon & Schuster
3. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
4. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
5. Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, Adam Schiff, Random House
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
8. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
9. There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century, Fiona Hill, Mariner Books
10. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
11. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
12. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, Ron Howard, Clint Howard, Morrow
13. Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide, Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras, Workman
14. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
15. On Animals, Susan Orlean, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
4. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
8. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
11. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
12. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow, Redhook
13. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
14. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
15. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
4. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
7. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
8. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2021, Ed Yong, Jaime Green (Eds.), Mariner Books
9. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Crown
10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
11. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
13. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
14. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
15. The Best American Essays 2021, Kathryn Schulz, Robert Atwan (Eds.), Mariner Books
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
10. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
2. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
3. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
4. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
8. Garlic and the Vampire, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
9. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books
10. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
11. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents
12. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper
13. Kaleidoscope, Brian Selznick, Scholastic
14. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
7. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books
8. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
10. Squad, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Lisa Sterle (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
11. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
12. Vespertine, Margaret Rogerson, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
Children’s Illustrated
1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
3. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
6. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
8. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
9. Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
10. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
12. What Do You Say, Little Blue Truck?, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
13. Where Do Diggers Trick-or-Treat?, Brianna Caplan Sayres, Christian Slade (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Norman Didn’t Do It!: (Yes, He Did), Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
15. Hardly Haunted, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Aristotle and Dante, Benjamin Alire Sáenz, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books