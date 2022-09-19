There are a lot of folks, from Michael C. Hall (Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009) to Joan Lunden (breast cancer in 2014) and Ben Stiller (prostate cancer in 2016), who have been blessed with good news about their cancer. Treatment outcomes have improved dramatically — by 2032, the number of cancer survivors is projected to increase by 24.4%, to 22.5 million. But, improving prevention is still the best route. So, here are three recent research insights that can help everyone do more to dodge cancer.
1. Parents now know that they should not live near fracking sites (and fracking sites should be made safer) because children ages 2 to 7 who live in those areas are two to three times more likely to be diagnosed with leukemia. Living near freeways is also risky for kids but will get better as electric trucks replace diesel ones.
2. With “forever chemicals” known as PFAs causing inescapable health threats, including cancer and hormone disruption, news that Northwestern University researchers discovered a way of eliminating those cancer-causing “forever chemicals” in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans and makeup is cause for celebration.
3. Berkeley Lab researchers found that aerosolized nicotine, released during smoking and vaping, clings to indoor surfaces, where it can interact with a compound present in indoor air to form seriously carcinogenic compounds called tobacco-specific nitrosamines long after smoke clears the room. Now you can lay down the law: No more smoking or vaping, anytime, anywhere in or around your home!
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.