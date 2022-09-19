There are a lot of folks, from Michael C. Hall (Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009) to Joan Lunden (breast cancer in 2014) and Ben Stiller (prostate cancer in 2016), who have been blessed with good news about their cancer. Treatment outcomes have improved dramatically — by 2032, the number of cancer survivors is projected to increase by 24.4%, to 22.5 million. But, improving prevention is still the best route. So, here are three recent research insights that can help everyone do more to dodge cancer.

1. Parents now know that they should not live near fracking sites (and fracking sites should be made safer) because children ages 2 to 7 who live in those areas are two to three times more likely to be diagnosed with leukemia. Living near freeways is also risky for kids but will get better as electric trucks replace diesel ones.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

