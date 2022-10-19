In the Egyptian “Ebers Papyrus,” one of the oldest books ever found, it’s clear that undigested food — that is, constipation — was blamed for causing illness. That idea persisted into the early 1900s, when ads in the U.S. identified constipation as “the monarch of all diseases,” and a shortcut to premature aging.

We now know that constipation is a symptom, and while it can cause discomfort and, if extreme, bowel damage, we’re more interested in what it’s signaling about your health and eating habits ... and about how to resolve it long-term without using stimulant laxatives that your body may become dependent on.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

