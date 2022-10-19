In the Egyptian “Ebers Papyrus,” one of the oldest books ever found, it’s clear that undigested food — that is, constipation — was blamed for causing illness. That idea persisted into the early 1900s, when ads in the U.S. identified constipation as “the monarch of all diseases,” and a shortcut to premature aging.
We now know that constipation is a symptom, and while it can cause discomfort and, if extreme, bowel damage, we’re more interested in what it’s signaling about your health and eating habits ... and about how to resolve it long-term without using stimulant laxatives that your body may become dependent on.
Several studies offer solutions to folks who are most challenged by the condition.
A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that fiber supplementation improves constipation — especially psyllium, a soluble fiber found in Metamucil, as well as barley, nuts, oat bran, seeds and beans. Taking 10 grams a day of psyllium for four weeks appeared to be optimal.
Another study out of China found that when folks with Parkinson’s take multi-strain probiotics daily for 12 weeks, they get significant relief from all-too-common constipation and improved quality of life. And a third study suggests that constipation associated with irritable bowel syndrome may ease when folks consume a pasteurized kombucha drink — a fermented, black tea that contains bacteria and yeast — enriched with inulin. Inulin is a prebiotic found in many fruits and vegetables, including wheat, onions, bananas, leeks, artichokes and asparagus.
For all treatments, talk to your doctor first; then, give it a go.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
