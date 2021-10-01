“Star Wars” takes on an array of creative and unique visual styles in the anime series “Star Wars: Visions” on Disney+.
The episodes sport a multitude of heavy-hitters on the voice actor front. Some of the names include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Temuera Morrison, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, Simu Liu, Kyle Chandler, David Harbour, Henry Golding and George Takei.
Spanning nine episodes, each is a standalone tale developed by a variety of animation studios. The result is a mostly satisfying string of visually arresting Star Wars lore.
The series lends itself to the colorful and creative styles of anime. I’m surprised that there haven’t been many forays into this style of animation, given the series’ nearly 45-year-span. Despite a few mediocre episodes, “Visions” is a strong vignette of creative visual storytelling.
A standout story such as “The Duel” represents the show at its best. The black-and-white silhouetted animation complements the samurai-themed storytelling. This episode calls back to the classic Akira Kurosawa films that inspired the original Star Wars movies. The emphasis on tactile light-saber fighting makes for a super entertaining watch.
The episode “Tatooine Rhapsody” is unlike anything else in the series. It focuses on a rock band that is trying to dodge the clutches of bounty hunter Boba Fett. The heavy emphasis of rock music in the world of Star Wars makes for an unexpected yet rewarding addition to the season. While not among my favorites, I still respect it for its unique contributions to the series.
Other episodes such as “The Twins” and “The Ninth Jedi’ offer strong emotional moments. The mix of family drama and colorful-sketched animation make “The Twins” a big highlight. It presents some of the best dueling animation, as well — not to mention some of the coolest character designs.
Another one of my favorites is the samurai-themed episode “The Elder.” The gray hues of the mountain-landscape make for a stark mood shift. As a master and his padawan traverse the terrain, an unexpected intruder proves to be a grave threat. The unique animation of the epic light-saber duel and the sheer emotional stakes make this a must-watch.
Some of the stories aren’t too strong. Awkward animation and a story that I couldn’t latch onto made “T0-B1” a low-point in the anthology. The same goes for the finale “Akakiri.” The episode “Lop & OchÕ” shared some middling moments as well, though the animation was superior than the aforementioned episodes.
“Star Wars: Visions” occasionally can struggle to bring investing stories to every episode. I would say of the nine (and rather short) episodes, five or six were very enjoyable. Even with my least favorite episodes, I can at least appreciate the diverse and unique tales and animation techniques that were brought to the table.
The creative blends of colorfully sketched and hand-drawn animation are the main draw. I would encourage any fan to give this series a try for the visual spin on the material they know and love. The talented voice cast brings a lot of enthusiasm to the table, as well.
I hope to see more of these anime styles going forward as they suit the Star Wars series perfectly.
I give “Star Wars: Visions” 3.5 stars out of 5. The series of nine episodes are available to stream on Disney+. The run times vary from 13 to 22 minutes per episode.