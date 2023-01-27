Jose Tomas, a famous Spanish bullfighter, waves a bright red cape at a bull to make it angry. President Kennedy’s father Joe saw red as a way to level the playing field. He said, “Whenever you are sitting across from an important person, picture him sitting there in a suit of long red underwear. That’s the way I always operated in business.”
The color red clearly has strong powers, and perhaps the most ferociously negative power is the way the red food dye Allura — also called FD&C Red 40 and Food Red 17 — may trigger irritable bowel disease. That’s the finding of a new study on mice in Nature Communication. The dye, used to add color and texture to candies, soft drinks, dairy products and cereals, caused a cascade of harmful reactions in the animals’ intestines: It led to leaky gut by disrupting the gut barrier and increased the production of serotonin that then altered the microbiome and upped the risk for colitis.
(Tip: Studies show that leaky gut can be corrected by taking 2,000 milligrams of bovine colostrum a day.)
If the risk of IBS isn’t reason enough to never buy foods containing that red dye — how about other research that shows Allura red might be related to increased risk for allergies, immune disorders and ADHD?
With Valentine’s Day approaching, I suggest you stick with reds that evoke the power of love. So you, like Taylor Swift, can happily say, “I see all of my passionate memories in bright, burning red.”
