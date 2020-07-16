“30 Rock: A One-Time Special,” 7 p.m. on NBC The 30 Rock cast returns to share stories of the talent appearing on the 2020-2021 season, while working remotely. Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy reunite the TGS team to help Kenneth Parcell with an advertiser presentation in this 1-hour special.
“House Party,” 8 p.m. on BET An urban teenager schemes to attend his friend’s party, despite the fact that his father has forbidden him to go. When the moment comes, it’s time to tear the house down, as long as they don’t get caught. Starring Robin Harris, Christopher Martin, Christopher Reid, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell and George Clinton. Directed by Reggie Hudlin.