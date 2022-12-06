If your birthday is today: Consider what you can do to stabilize your life. Establish boundaries. Make your positive, energetic nature carry you from start to finish, and you will have an impact on those you work with.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Back away from people pushing you. Use your power of persuasion to help clear up matters that are making your life difficult.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Search for a way to make your home more efficient. If you do the work yourself, you'll save money and learn new skills.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Consider what you can do, what you want to do and what's mandatory, then proceed. Ramp up your enthusiasm and energy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Your way of describing what you want will capture attention and encourage others to pitch in and help. Stick to the truth.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take note of what others have to offer and use information in a way that will make you stand out and receive praise for your contributions. Trust your intelligence and judgment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Lend a helping hand, but not at the expense of putting off your responsibilities. Refuse to let anyone guilt you into something.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You know what you want better than anyone, so make your voice heard. Require structure so that balance and equality are maintained.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Tasks you take on will change how you approach helping others. Don't take on more than you can handle. Be resourceful.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Look out for those who can't fend for themselves. You'll develop a friendship you can count on. A unique experience will open your mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't wait for someone else to make the first move. Being proactive will show your ability to get things done. Spend more time doing something worthwhile.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Ask questions. A business trip, meeting or lecture will reveal the truth. Detailed accounting will help you end the year in an excellent financial position.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Tips that show you how to reduce debt or talks that help establish who pays for what will encourage better days ahead and peace of mind.
