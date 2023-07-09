Hardcover fiction
1. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
5. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
7. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
9. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
10. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
11. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, Lisa See, Scribner
12. Zero Days, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
13. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home, Lorrie Moore, Knopf
14. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
15. The Wind Knows My Name, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
4. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, Michael Finkel, Knopf
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
6. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
9. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
11. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
12. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
13. Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World, Christian Cooper, Random House
14. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man, David Von Drehle, Simon & Schuster
15. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
Trade paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
4. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria6. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
7. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
8. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. Too Late, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
10. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
7. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
8. Quietly Hostile: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
9. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman, Picador
10. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signe
3. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Vintage
4. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
5. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
6. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Pocket
7. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt Paperbacks
9. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
10. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
5. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
6. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
7. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co.
8. Miles Morales Suspended: A Spider-Man Novel, Jason Reynolds, Zeke Peña (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
9. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
10. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
Children’s illustrated
1. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
4. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
5. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
8. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
9. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
10. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick