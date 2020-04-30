MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse has postponed of all performances and events through the end of June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We at TLP have been looking forward to the opening night of ‘SuperStar’ in June, and we are as disappointed with this decision as everyone is,” said Executive Director Dan Danielowski in a press release. “We are, however, committed to the health and safety of our employees and patrons and will do whatever it takes to play our part to get this virus under control so we can all go back to doing the things we love to do.”
Ticket holders will see their tickets and seat assignments automatically transfer to the new date once TLP has determined the schedule. Options for ticket holders who cannot attend at that time will be available when the new schedule is announced.
Patrons can watch the TLP website for updated information and the TLP Facebook page for videos of the new company and snippets from seasons past, as well as other live events.
For more information, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the box office at 815-244-2035.