Event: Ashley McBryde
Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets for the show are sold out.
Online: www.ashleymcbryde.com
Tidbits
- Ashley McBryde released her major label debut, “Girl Going Nowhere,” to critical acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone and Variety magazines, as well as The New York Times, NPR and The Washington Post.
- The 11-track album, which features McBryde as a co-writer on each song, earned the Arkansas native her first Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Album, joining Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerni, as well as marking the only debut release nominated.
- Additionally, McBryde was named New Artist of the Year for the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.
- “Girl Going Nowhere” notched top spots on The New York Times’ 28 Best Albums of 2018 (No. 6), Esquire’s 10 Best Country Albums of 2018 (No. 9) and Paste’s 50 Best Albums of 2018 (No. 48).
- McBryde was named to Stereogum’s 40 Best Bands of 2018, and the title track was named to NPR’s Best Songs of 2018 (No. 23) and 200 Greatest Songs by 21st Century Women (No. 191).
- Another single, “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” was named one of the 54 Best Songs by The New York Times and one of the Top 25 Best Country Songs by Rolling Stone magazine.
- Her new album, “Never Will” — featuring McBryde’s latest single, “One Night Standards” — is set for release in April. It is available for pre-order through her website.