If your birthday is today: Take nothing for granted and control your anger. Take pleasure in what and who puts a smile on your face and helps you maintain balance, integrity and hope. Choose the life you want.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Compassion will help you envision the results you want. Use the power of speech to help you. Don't hesitate to take the lead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Go over every detail thoroughly before verbalizing your thoughts or signing a deal. Refuse to let your emotions interfere with your decisions or influence how you deal with people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Mull over what's important to you and make arrangements that will fit into your schedule. Don't put yourself in a dangerous position. Be careful of your health and well-being.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Ask questions, address confusing issues and look at every angle before making a decision. Dedicate time to set guidelines that will help you avoid making mistakes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll find information that helps you make a decision regarding investments or health issues. Open a conversation with an expert.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Act fast, but don't lose sight of the truth. Protect yourself from anyone railroading you into something.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Devise a plan that attracts support from someone offering something rare. Avoid a disagreement. Take control and avoid disappointment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay more attention to how you present yourself. Don't let problems at home or work bring you down. A pick-me-up is overdue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Refuse to let what others do confuse you. Don't be a follower. Physically take care of business.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Maneuver your way through networking events and meetings. Take care of personal business that can influence your financial position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Double-check information before you overreact. Emotions will spin out of control if you act prematurely. Concentrate on self-improvement.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Doors will open if you are persistent. Pursue a foolproof plan. Don't lose sight of what's doable, regardless of what others propose. Stick to what makes the most sense.
