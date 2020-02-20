In 1980, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued America’s first national dietary guidelines. They recommended you dramatically reduce your intake of fats — all fats. Eventually folks realized that a flat-out low-fat diet fueled the intake of processed carbs and added sugars. So, along came low-carb diets, loaded with sat fats from meats and dairy, and short on high-fiber foods. Not smart either.
What’s a hungry person to do? Well, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine looked at the health effects of food quality in 40,000 adults and gives a clear answer.
Poor quality, Bad res
ults
• Eating a low-carb diet that’s missing high-quality, unprocessed carbohydrates and is loaded with animal protein and saturated fats raised the risk of death from any cause by 7% over the 15 years of the study.
• Eating a low-fat diet that slashed good-for-you fats like olive oil, so you’re not getting the healthy odd omegas (odd numbers, not peculiar!) such as omega-9 and omega-3, along with sat-fat dairy, and relied on low-quality, processed carbs led to a 6% increased risk for early death during the study.
High quality, good results
• A healthful low-carb diet that dodges low-quality processed carbs and added sugars and contains unsaturated fats and high-quality protein from minimally or unprocessed plants triggered a 9% lower mortality risk over 15 years.
• The winner, however, was a low-sat-fat diet loaded with high-quality carbs and plant-based proteins with plenty of odd omegas. It was associated with an 11% decreased risk for all-cause mortality over the same 15 years!