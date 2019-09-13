MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts will host a Halloween Masquerade Ball as a fall fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Music, dancing and entertainment begin at 8 p.m. in the Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St. Costumes and masks are encouraged, and guests can enjoy a costume contest with prizes, a fortune teller, a photo booth and more.
A Women’s Art Party will be dedicated to making masks and Halloween headbands that can be worn at the Halloween Masquerade Ball. Join Betty Hogan from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Lind Pavilion. Drop-ins are welcome. A $5 donation will be accepted, with an additional materials fee. No registration is required. Additional masks will be for sale at the ball.
General admission tickets to the ball are $50 or $65 for VIP, including a cocktail hour from 7 to 8, with hor d’oeuvres. VIP ticket holders also receive an illuminated cocktail glass and free photo booth and fortune teller sessions.
Tickets are available at www.
shakeragalley.com, by calling 608-987-3292 or by visiting the Shake Rag Alley office at 18 Shake Rag St.
October will mark the 15th year that the nonprofit arts education organization closed on the purchase of the 2.5-acre campus in Mineral Point. With financial support and encouragement from artists, the down payment was raised in six weeks, and the first workshops — after-school arts and crafts classes for youth — began in November 2004.
Other events
- Jennifer Mally, director of the Adamah Clay Studios of Bethel Horizons and executive director of Potters for Peace, will offer a free public lecture on the worldwide ceramic water filter program that helps communities turn polluted water into clean, potable drinking water from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today in the Lind Pavilion.
- Local and aspiring poets are invited to the free monthly Driftless Poets workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Shake Rag Alley Art Cafe, 18 Shake Rag St. The purpose of the group, which began meeting in January, is to provide support and encouragement for serious or aspiring poets seeking honest feedback on their work. RSVP to director.shakeragalley@gmail.com or call 608-987-3292.
- Register by Sept. 16 for Hands-on Image Making Fun at Printmaking Retreat
- Explore an array of printmaking workshops at this year’s Printmaking Retreat Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29. Most classes involve printing by hand. Get colorful inks on your fingers while learning techniques of Moku Hanga Japanese woodcuts, multi-color linocuts, hand-colored woodcuts, monoprints, silk screen printing and more. Register at www.shakeragalley.com or call 608-987-3292 by Monday, Sept. 16.
- Join Cindy Fleming for a Women’s Art Party dedicated to creating leaf prints from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Lind Pavilion. Drop-ins are welcome. A $5 donation will be accepted, with an additional materials fee. No registration is required.