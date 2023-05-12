There have been lots of celebs who promote highly aggressive stretching routines: There was Madonna’s photo of her leg tucked behind her head; Jennifer Garner’s Instagram posts with her Pilates instructor; even Ruth Bader Ginsberg advocating full body routines. But we’re talking about passive stretches today.

That’s the kind of stretching you do with assistance from another person, a door frame, a towel, or stretchy band (you get the idea) while you hold the stretch position quietly for a minute or more. Not only does that provide effective relief from tight muscles, tendons and ligaments, it helps preserve blood vessel functioning when done before you vigorously exercise.

Recommended for you

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.