A community gathering to focus on understanding homelessness of women and families in Dubuque will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church 1199 Main St.
Ann Lorenz, of Opening Doors (Maria House, Teresa Shelter, Francis Apartments), will lead the discussion, “Doorways of Hope for the Homeless,” in the Dubuque area.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Women had hosted a discussion on homelessness of men and families in September 2018, presented by Gwen Kirchhof, executive director of St. John’s Lutheran Almost Home Men’s Shelter. Lorenz will continue the discussion of homelessness of women in the Dubuque area.
There is no cost to attend, but the following donations will be accepted: Diapers (sizes 4, 5 and 6), baby wipes, pull-ups, paper towels and liquid laundry detergent.
For more information, call 563-582-4543.