Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Friday, Jan. 3
Pinocchio’s Puppets. 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn about puppets and make a hand puppet and marionette. Every child attendee will receive a ticket voucher to University of Dubuque Heritage Center’s show, “Pinocchio,” taking place Saturday, Jan. 25. For pre-kindergarten-fifth graders. Registration required. Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.
First Fridays: Paintings by Andrew Raeside. 5-8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Details: www.artworkbyaraeside.com and www.smokestackdbq.com.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Pinocchio’s Puppets. 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Learn about puppets and make a hand puppet and marionette. Every child attendee will receive a ticket voucher to University of Dubuque Heritage Center’s show, “Pinocchio,” taking place Saturday, Jan. 25. For pre-kindergarten-fifth graders. Registration required.
Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.
Festival of Trees. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Warren (Ill.) Community Building, 110 W. Main St. Stroll through the old stone Community Building and enjoy more than 50 uniquely decorated Christmas trees. The trees are decorated by organizations, churches, school children and individuals.
Details: villageofwarren.com.