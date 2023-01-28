If your birthday is today: Take pride in what you do. Put your energy into your home, family and comfort. Avoid situations that put you at risk. When it comes time to act, make the arrangements yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep busy with home improvements, domestic issues and physical fitness. Refuse to let what others do or say get to you. Look for an opportunity to use your skills in a new way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Get your facts straight before you share information. Speak from the heart. Leave time to chill with someone you love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't discard ideas and concepts that you've been mulling over for some time. Find a way to incorporate something you like to do into your activity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Give others the freedom to do as they please. The more accommodating you are, the more you will get in return. Use your intelligence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Work through your options from beginning to end, and you'll figure out how to get things done without making a fuss.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll receive advice, but it won't keep you from overreacting. Do something that requires precision, stamina and insight to help you make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Helping others is admirable, but you must do so for the right reasons. Your enthusiasm will tempt others to take advantage of you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of plans will play in your favor. Open a dialogue regarding something that interests you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll receive mixed signals from someone close to you. Address issues involving your home before it's too late. Learn from experience.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let anyone confuse you. Take the path that puts your mind at ease. Positive change begins with you. Decide what you want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) How you handle your cash and use your skills to earn a living could use an adjustment. Don't let anyone make decisions for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Change how you do things. Speak to someone who can shed light on a situation that baffles you. Be realistic regarding personal matters.
